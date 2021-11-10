£10m to convert former foundry into eco-homes

Flats plan

Finnieston flats will be sustainable

A developer has submitted a £10 million plan to turn a former brass foundry latterly used for offices, into eco-friendly homes.

The proposal will see the block in Glasgow’s fashionable Finnieston area converted to 54 flats with a centralised combined heat and power (CHP) system and rooftop solar panels.

Developer Nevis Properties is working alongside architecture practice HAUS Collective to help build a sense of community – with an outdoor exercise space on one terrace and an area for communal dining on another.

The site, right next to Exhibition Centre train station, was chosen for its transport connections. The development features reduced car parking to encourage sustainable living.

Nevis Properties also installed six active EV charging stations – almost 30% of spaces at the development – to acknowledge an ever-evolving shift towards green energy and sustainable living.

The other spaces are ‘EV-ready’, with ducting installed so charging points can be added in future if required.