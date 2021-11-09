£100m Scots plant will cut cattle methane emissions

Food additive

Emissions from cows contribute greenhouse gases

A ground-breaking feed additive that reduces methane from cattle by a third will be manufactured at a new £100 million plant in Scotland.

Royal DSM is building a large-scale production facility at its site in Dalry, North Ayrshire. It will be supported by a £10m package from Scottish Enterprise.

The investment will see about 30 jobs added to the 300-plus workers already employed at the site.

Bringing the technology to Scotland will help the farming community lower its methane footprint and deliver a stronger sustainable export product.

Royal DSM made the announcement following a meeting with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the COP26 climate change summit.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Methane reducing feed additives are a crucial part of the solutions that the agriculture sector needs to deploy towards achieving climate ambitions.

“This multi million pound investment will make Scotland the home of this innovative product and highlights that Scotland is leading the way in delivering a net zero future.

Royal DSM has researched and developed its cattle feed additive over more than 10 years and has found that it reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30% for dairy cows and up to 90% for beef cows.

Scientists agree that reducing methane emissions is an important lever to reach the Paris Agreement target of maximum 1.5 degree warming, especially since methane’s warming effect is shorter lived and much more potent than carbon dioxide.

Royal DSM has made a commitment to enable double-digit on-farm reduction of livestock emissions by 2030, part of which is to make possible a sizeable reduction in emissions from farms by changing the feed that animals eat every day.

Co-CEOs of Royal DSM, Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze said: “As food systems and climate crisis are intrinsically linked, addressing the challenge of sustainable animal farming for a healthy planet is pivotal.

Work on the new plant is underway and the site is set to be fully operational by 2025. The existing North Ayrshire site has been in place for more than 60 years and produces high quality micro-nutrients.

Scottish Enterprise’s managing director, Linda Hanna, said the additive had potential to be a “gamechanger for the world’s net zero ambitions”.

She said: “I am delighted that Scotland was chosen as the ideal location for this project.

“Alongside our partners, Scottish Enterprise worked closely with Royal DSM to build a strong relationship and provide support to help them choose Dalry as the site for this global manufacturing opportunity.”