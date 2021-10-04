Wylie & Bisset hires Grant in key new position

Accountancy

Wylie & Bisset, the Glasgow-based chartered accountancy firm, has ventured outside the sector to hire Scott Grant, pictured, as its first ever business development director. Mr Grant has experience of leading management teams and developing strong client relationships at all levels within corporate and small business environments.

These include B2B, B2C, hardware, software and SaaS business services.

Donald McKinnon, managing partner at Wylie & Bisset, added: “For this newly-created position, we deliberately ventured outwith the accountancy profession for a change, to mix things up rather than hire someone from a similar background and mindset from within the profession because as a firm we seek change – we want to challenge the norm.

“This latest appointment, following in our recent recruitment of Mark Mulholland as a partner to our burgeoning Business Advisory department, demonstrates our commitment and ambition to strengthen our team, to build on our success and enhance our offering to our expanding client base.”

Mr Grant said: “My remit as the firm’s first Business Development Director is to work both vertically within our departments, partner-by-partner and industry by industry, but also to work horizontally across the organisation to seek to harness the power of everybody’s collective efforts towards achieving our corporate vision.