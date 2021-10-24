Wilson promoted to partner at accountancy firm Azets

Accountancy

Azets, the accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has appointed Lynne Wilson as a partner based in the firm’s Perth office, effective from 1 November.

After joining the firm in 2013 as a manager, Ms Wilson, who is a specialist adviser to owner managed businesses, has progressed quickly and was appointed a director in 2018.

She has developed an extensive portfolio of family-owned businesses across Tayside and Perthshire for whom she advises on accountancy, tax, compliance and financial planning issues.

As partner she will play a central role helping to drive the expansion of the Perth office and on mentoring and developing staff, from trainees and graduates through to the next generation of partners.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “The firm has provided me with every possible support and encouragement to progress within the business, and I will be providing as much support as possible to colleagues that also want to progress with Azets, either in Perth, Scotland or further afield.

“The owner managed business sector is the backbone of the Tayside and Perthshire economies, and I am looking forward to helping businesses and their entrepreneurs realise their maximum potential.”

Perth managing partner Andy Ritchie added: “Lynne has been integral to the success and expansion of our Perth office. Her move to partner is well deserved and reflects our determination to invest in our staff and to promote from within.”

Since the launch of the brand in 2020, Azets has grown rapidly and is planning to grow the business in Scotland by 50% during the next five years, creating 250 jobs and taking turnover to more than £60m.