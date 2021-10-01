Wetherspoon loss increases | iomart profits warning

Daily Business Live

7am: Wetherspoon losses increase

Pubs chain Wetherspoons posted an increased loss before tax and exceptional items of £154.7m (2020: -£34.1m) for the year to 25 July as sales sank by 38.8% to £772.6m.

Chairman Tim Martin, a critic of the government’s lockdown measures, said: “During the pandemic, the pressure on pub managers and staff has been particularly acute, with a number of nationwide and regional pub closures and reopenings, often with very little warning, each of which resulted in different regulations.”

“Like-for-like sales in the first nine weeks of the current financial year were 8.7% lower than the same weeks in August and September 2019, before the pandemic started. In the last four weeks of the period, like-for-like sales were minus 6.4%

“Excluding airport pubs, where like-for-like sales declined by 47.3%, like-for-like sales declined by 7.1% in the first nine weeks, and by 4.9% in the last four.

“Total employee numbers averaged 39,025 in the financial year, which increased to 42,003 for the week ending 20 September 2021.

“On average, Wetherspoon has received a reasonable number of applications for vacancies, as indicated by the increase in employee numbers, but some areas of the country, especially “staycation” areas in the West Country and elsewhere, have found it hard to attract staff,” said Mr Martin.

7am: Iomart profit warning

Glasgow-based cloud computing firm iomart Group issued as profits warning because some revenue streams came in lower than in the previous year.

It said it was just a few months into a refreshed strategy and the expected success of the transition of the business will take time to flow through into results.

“However the progress being made provides the board with confidence that the group will return to growth in the medium term,” it said in a trading update.

It said it had seen “slightly higher than usual customer churn seen in the final months of FY21” which continued into the first half of this current financial year.

Non-recurring revenue, principally hardware reselling and one-off consultancy activity was £2m lower than the equivalent period last year and it does not expect this revenue to be recovered during H2.

As a consequence, the board anticipates results for the full year to 31 March 2022 being below current expectations.

For the six months to 30 September 2021, the Group expects to report revenue of approximately £52 million (H1 FY21: £56.3m), adjusted EBITDA of approximately £19.5m (H1 FY21: £20.8m) and adjusted profit before tax of approximately £9m (H1 FY21: £9.8m).

Profit margins have remained strong in the period, at 37% for adjusted EBITDA and 17% for adjusted PBT.

The group’s cash generation has been good and ahead of the board’s expectations.

Reece Donovan, CEO, said: “We are on track to achieve the key milestones of our strategic refresh which we laid out in May for delivery in FY22. Our team is energised behind a new brand and vision to attract and retain quality customers.

“Sales, operational and organisational improvements continue to be made which are vital to scale the business.

“We are starting to see early signs that the market is responding to our newly launched offerings. While these successes will take time to flow through into our financial results, they provide solid foundations to support future growth.”

Disney and Johansson settle legal dispute

Walt Disney and the actress Scarlett Johansson have settled a legal dispute over the release of the Marvel superhero movie Black Widow.

Ms Johansson sued Disney two months ago, accusing it of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on its Disney+ streaming service while it was still showing in cinemas.

She said the decision meant that she was deprived of potential earnings.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Global markets

Wall Street closed sharply lower with all three major stock indexes suffering their worst quarterly performance since the opening months of 2020. The S&P 500 posted ts worst month since the beginning of the global health crisis.

The session concluded a quarter characterised by fears over inflation and uncertainty over the tapering of stimulus measures. Some of the bullish sentiment around corporate earnings has also waned.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.59%, the S&P 500 lost 1.19% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44%.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will unveil the Biden administration’s long-awaited strategy for the troubled US-China trade relationship in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said.

The FTSE 100 closed down 21.74 points (0.31%) at 7,086.42, having gained as much as 0.7% earlier in the session as the dollar earners in the index took a hit from sterling’s strong gains.