Leadership change

Virgin Money brand chief latest to exit bank

| October 3, 2021

Helen Page announced the investment in the George St branch (pic: Terry Murden)

Virgin Money is believed to be losing another of its executive team as the Glasgow and Newcastle based bank ‘refocuses’ its leadership team.

The departure of Helen Page, chief brand officer, follows a string of exits by senior figures this year, including the director of business banking. 

In August it announced it was removing a number of executive posts as it trims its cost base and focuses on its digital strategy. 

Gavin Opperman, director of business banking, will leave in March when his post disapperars.

Lucy Dimes will be leaving her role as the bank’s chief strategy and transformation officer along with Kate Guthrie.

The bank last week announced there would be 132 staff affected after it closes 31 branches, incurring a £25million restructuring cost, and leaving it with 131 across the UK. 

Ms Page, whose departure was reported by the Mail on Sunday, last delivered a major announcement in Scotland two years ago when she told the CBI Scotland lunch that the company was investing in a co-working space for SME customers in the centre of Edinburgh.

