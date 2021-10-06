Key listing for firm bringing DIY law to consumers

Legal revolution

Easier does it: Kate Ho and Danae Shell

Innovative ‘DIY’ law platform Valla is the first Scottish company selected for a government-backed technology initiative which aims to change the way consumers and businesses interact with the legal sector.

The Edinburgh firm is one of eight UK firms taking part in the LawTech Sandbox which is part of Tech Nation.

By joining the scheme, Valla will be able to fast-track its platform, which seeks to give consumers the power to resolve employment issues themselves.

Danae Shell, CEO and co-founder of Valla, said: “This is such an exciting step for us and we’re thrilled to be joining such a select group of companies in the Lawtech Sandbox.

“We’re excited to look at the regulatory implications of unbundling legal services with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, as well as examining how we could help support litigants in person in the courts process.

“So many people in the UK face injustice at work, especially those who are from a marginalised background.

“We’re committed to making it easier for them to have affordable legal help so they can challenge discrimination and unfair treatment, redress the balance of power, and get the justice they deserve.”

Joining the Lawtech Sandbox is the latest milestone achievement for Valla over the past 12 months. Earlier this year, company founders Danae Shell and Kate Ho were selected for Scotland’s flagship entrepreneurial leadership programme Unlocking Ambition.