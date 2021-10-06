Tesco profits up, unveils shares buyback, bank back in profit

Daily Business Live

9am: London tumbles

Equities took a fall in the first hour of trading on the LSE as traders look ahead to US job figures on Friday.

The FTSE 100 index was down 70.65 points, or 1.0%, at 7,006.45 reversing all of Tuesday’s rise.

Good figures and a share buyback from Tesco (see below) saw its stock surge 5% to help the wider market avoid a steeper decline. Sainsbury’s rose 1.1% in a positive read-across.

7am: Tesco raises targets

Tesco raised its targets after posting half-year adjusted operating profit up by 41%.

This reflected sustained strong UK sales, a reduction in COVID-19 related costs in the retail businesses, and a return to profitability in Tesco Bank.

These benefits were partially offset by the year-on-year effect of £(249)m UK Government business rates relief included in the prior year.

Group sales including fuel grew 5.9% to £30.4bn in the 26 weeks to 28 August as pre-tax profit increased 107% to £1.1bn and adjusted operating profit rose to £1.45bn.

The adjusted retail operating profit for the year is now expected to be between £2.5bn and £2.6bn.

The interim dividend is maintained at 3.2p per share.

The company announced the start of a share buyback programme, with the first tranche of £500m in shares to be repurchased by no later than October 2022.

Ken Murphy, group chief executive, said: “We’ve had a strong six months, sales and profit have grown ahead of expectations, and we’ve outperformed the market.”

Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank turned last year’s £155m operating loss into an adjusted operating profit of £72m, including a £12m contribution from Tesco Underwriting, which is fully consolidated following its acquisition in May.

The significant year-on-year change was due to last year’s increase in the provision for potential bad debts driven by the expected macro-economic impact of COVID-19.

The bank’s balance sheet remains strong and we continue to have sufficient capital and liquidity to absorb changes in both regulatory and funding requirements.

Global markets

Asian shares reversed early gains after an overnight rebound in the US, while oil remained near new highs.

The gains in oil are driven by concerns about energy supply, and come two days after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its plans for output.

Brent crude slipped 0.08% to $82.49 per barrel, having hit a three-year high in the previous session. US crude pared gains and was 0.09% lower at $78.87 a barrel, though it is at its highest level since 2014.

In equity markets. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.78% because of worries about China’s real estate market. There were falls in Hong Kong, off 1%, Korea down 0.9% and Australia down 0.45%.

Chinese markets remained closed for a public holiday, and shares of cash-strapped Chinese developer China Evergrande were suspended, pending an announcement of a significant transaction.

Wall Street closed higher on the back of a strong rebound in growth stocks.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google owner Alphabet, Wall Street’s most valuable companies, rose after a bout of selling in growth stocks on Monday.

Facebook rebounded after taking a beating when its app and photo-sharing platform Instagram went offline for hours.

The S&P 500 gained 1.05%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 1.25% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.93%.