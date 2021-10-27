Sunak’s Budget sets tone for post-Covid tax cuts

Autumn Budget

Rishi Sunak: mission is to cut taxes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget set the tone for tax cuts in future years with a package of measures to help hard-pressed businesses and families recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He announced cuts in aviation taxes and business rates for the hospitality, retail and leisure sector, as well as changes to Universal Credit to help those on low incomes.

There will be an extension of investment allowances, more support for R&D, a radical overhaul of alcohol taxes, and a freeze on duty paid wines, spirits, beer and fuel.

A £150m pot dedicated to supporting smaller businesses in Scotland will be made available to the British Business Bank to invest alongside business angels.

A new Draught Relief will mean a special lower duty rate will apply to draught drinks, a move that will help pubs over supermarkets. The moves will mean a 3p cut in the price of a pint of beer, but some drinks, including red wine, will become more expensive.

Mr Sunak also announced a huge cut in business rates for the hospitality, retail and leisure industries – although rates are already cut to zero in Scotland until March – and a reduction in air passenger duty (APD) for internal flights – a move that may infuriate climate change campaigners ahead of COP26 this weekend.

APD is also a devolved issue and the proposed cut will need to be clarified with the Scottish government.

The price of a pint will fall by 3p

Spending across departments will defy speculation that it would be cut and will in fact rise by £150 billion over this parliament – an average of 3.8% a year in real terms, the fastest rate this century.

Funding for Scotland will increase by £4.6 billion, for Wales by £2.5bn and for Northern Ireland by £1.6bn. He said these are the largest block grants since devolution was agreed in 1998.

Mr Sunak confirmed the announcement in January that the Treasury will provide £1.5bn a year to regions through new UK Shared Prosperity Fund which replaces EU structural funds.

There will be a £20bn annual pot for additional investment in research and development, a 50% increase and a greater proportion of GDP than in Germany, France and the US.

Pubs and high street retailers in England will benefit from business rates being slashed by half this year – worth £1.7billion.

A surprise move was a decision to make universal credit more generous by slashing the taper rate – a measure of how much claimants lose for every hour they work over the allowance – from 63p in the pound to just 55p. This was to reward work over welfare.

Mr Sunak confirmed that the national living wage will rise to £9.50 next year, and that the public sector pay freeze is being axed.

On the economy he said the Office for Budget Responsibility has upgraded growth for this year from the 4% forecast in March to 6.5%.

It is also expecting unemployment to come in lower than earlier predictions, now forecast to peak at 5.2%. It means over two million fewer people out of work than previously feared.

“By the end of this parliament I want taxes to be going down, not up,” Mr Sunak told MPs. “A society that rewards work.

“That is my mission over the remainder of this parliament.”

Struan Stevenson, CEO of the pro-union Scottish Business UK group, said: “Scottish businesses are seeing the continued economic benefit of our place in the United Kingdom, with record levels of funding through the Barnett Formula serving up an extra £4.6 billion a year for Scottish ministers to invest in business support and public services.

“Add in significant added investment through the Levelling Up Fund and the Shared Prosperity Fund, plus further measures like lower Air Passenger Duty for flights between Scotland and other UK regions, and the Chancellor’s statement today should provide a much-needed shot in the arm for our post-pandemic economy.”

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “This UK Budget is outstanding news for jobs and public services in Scotland.

“The strength and security of the United Kingdom has helped us through the pandemic, and the announcement of the biggest block grant since devolution will ensure Scottish public services are protected going forward.”

However, while some businesses – particularly in the leisure sector – will benefit there was some frustration that there was little help for most companies. There had been hopes of some support for firms struggling with rising energy bills.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “There were slim pickings for hard-pressed debt-laden Scottish small businesses in today’s Budget.

“The Chancellor could have reduced payroll taxes or taken the edge off non-domestic energy bills. However, Scotland’s local and independent firms struggling under the weight of covid debt and spiralling utility costs won’t have heard much from the Chancellor that will help them balance the books.

Andrew McRae: ‘slim pickings for most businesses’

“Plans to reform alcohol taxes and freeze fuel duty will be welcomed by some in business. And moves to deliver a poundage freeze and provide hospitality firms in England with enhanced rates relief next year gives Holyrood some policy options.

“However, many firms in Scotland, after enduring repeated public health shutdowns, will wonder how this Budget addresses the problems they’re facing today.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford claimed the Budget will leave Scotland worse off.

“The Tory government has short-changed Scotland by billions of pounds,” he said. “It has broken its pledge to invest in Scottish carbon capture projects, failed to match the Scottish Government’s £500million just transition fund, failed to fully replace EU funding for Scottish local authorities, and failed to compensate Scotland for the damage of Brexit.

“It beggars belief that the Tories expect us to be grateful even though they are making families poorer and robbing Scotland of investment.”

Rachel Reeves Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, said: “Families struggling with the cost of living crisis, businesses hit by a supply chain crisis, those who rely on our schools and our hospitals and our police – they won’t recognise the world that the Chancellor is describing. They will think that he is living in a parallel universe.”

… more follows