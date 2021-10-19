Streetwear brand aiming to disrupt fast fashion

Main Menu

By a Daily Business reporter | October 19, 2021

Kleurstof Apparel: disrupting fast fashion

A sustainable fashion start-up founded by five university friends is seeking to disrupt the streetwear fashion market with a more sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

Premium streetwear brand Kleurstof Apparel is the brainchild of Kieran Lalley, Jonathan Corr, Terence Henderson, Steven Smith and Alistair Maxwell.

The firm will be popping up for the first time in a bricks and mortar retail space in the graduates’ home city of Glasgow this weekend.

The Strathclyde University graduates recently won a competition to secure retail space at St Enoch Centre shopping mall.

Kleurstof Apparel is inspired by Amsterdam, where half of the team now lives, with most garments sourced and packaged sustainably in the UK to maintain as clean a supply chain as possible.

The company uses Global Organic Textile Standard, Global Recycled Standard and PETA Vegan Approved T-shirts which employ 100% organic cotton. The garments are decorated and finished in in the UK using eco-friendly inks.

In a conscious effort to minimise its carbon footprint, the team also employs eco-friendly packaging such as biodegradable poly and kraft mailers and donates a portion from the sale of every item to plant trees around the world.

Kieran Lalley, creative director of Kleurstof Apparel said: “Opening a pop-up shop in Glasgow is a key part of our ambitious 10-year plan set out in early 2021.

“To have achieved that already in such an exciting retail space at St. Enoch in the heart of the city is unbelievable. We’ve been selling our products exclusively online until now so to be able to finally showcase them in our home city of Glasgow is a massive step forward for us.”

He added: “We hope through our pop-up we can keep building a community of like-minded people who appreciate quality streetwear but are also becoming more conscious of the impact of their fashion habits on the environment. Our mission is to promote outfit repeating”

Anne Ledgerwood St Enoch general manager said: “We are committed to countering our own environmental impact and supporting sustainability initiatives at St Enoch.”

The team are working towards a long-term goal of producing custom garments from their own eco-friendly facility in Glasgow while striking ecological partnerships in the short term to further their efforts to offset any carbon produced by business activities.

