Stewart Brewing raises £840k for plant expansion

18 jobs created

Steve Stewart: legacy

Stewart Brewing intends to double its output and create 18 jobs after receiving an £840,000 bank loan.

The Edinburgh brewer will build a warehouse and packaging plant, which will see the craft brewery increase its canned selection and core beer range.

With 80% of its stockists forced to shut during the lockdown it switched into canned beers which now account for 70% of turnover.

The new warehouse, financed by Royal Bank of Scotland, will provide the business with space to create innovative and alternative beer flavours.

Steve Stewart, managing director, said: “Edinburgh was founded on brewing, banking and business, so it’s important to us that we are able to play a part in continuing this legacy.

“Despite the difficulties the sector has faced over the past 18 months, we are incredibly proud that we have been able to continue with our plans for expansion.

“This funding is going far to help us move in the right direction, which will ultimately enable us to grow after the pandemic, as well as increasing job opportunities in Edinburgh and beyond.”