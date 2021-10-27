Sunak’s statement: minute-by-minute coverage

Autumn Budget: Live

Rishi Sunak presents his Budget

12.45pm: Fiscal rules met

The Office for Budget Responsibility says the government has met all its fiscal rules.

“Borrowing down, debt down proving once again it is only the Conservatives who can be trusted with taxpayers’ money.”

12.43: Age of optimism

The chancellor predicts “an economy fit for a new age of optimism where the only limit to our potential is the effort we are prepared to put in and the sacrifices we are prepared to make”.

He adds: “That is the stronger economy of the future. And this Budget is the foundation.”

12.39: Driver shortages

Sunak promises to tackle driver shortages and plans to improve lorry park facilities.

12.34pm: Chancellor begins his statement

Sunak begins with a rousing declaration: “Employment is up, investment is growing, public services are improving, public finances are stabilising and wages are rising.”

12.32pm: Rebuke for Chancellor

Deputy Speaker, Dame Eleanor Laing tells Mr Sunak: “You have announced too much of it already. You should save it for MPs first.”

She adds she looks forward to hearing “the remainder of your announcements”.

12.20pm: Starmer isolating

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband was standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, as the Labour leader is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Miliband, who led the party between 2010 and 2015, joked: ‘Just like the old days… I just want to reassure both sides of the House it’s one time only that I’m back.’

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will step in and respond to the Budget in the leader’s place.