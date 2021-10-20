Stamp Free wins innovation of the year award

Parcel & Post Int'l Expo

By a Daily Business contributor |

Stamp Free’s digicode app

Stamp Free, the digital postage stamp company, was received the Retail and Customer Service Innovation of the Year award at the 2021 Parcel & Post International Expo, which took place between 12 and 14 October in Vienna.

As part of its successful awards submission, Stamp Free shared its vision of how the postal and carrier industry will be shaped using artificial intelligence, enabling a label-free and contact-free mail and returns journey.

The award recognises the dramatic change being experienced by the retail sector in the postal industry, including the rise of self-service solutions and online services, whilst also acknowledging the major role retail still plays in the postal companies’ overall business model.

With businesses increasingly looking for an omni-channel approach to retail by providing a combination of online and brick and mortar services, the award highlights stand-out developments in this area.

Hugh Craigie Halkett, managing director of Edinburgh-based Stamp Free, said: We are deeply grateful for this industry validation of the Stamp Free Digital Postage Solution as we are to all the postal companies and carriers we are currently working with to bring the benefits of our mobile phone based digital postage products to their customers, both businesses and consumers.

“For over a decade, the Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards have been awarded to global players within the postal industry, the likes of Royal Mail, Swiss Post, Australia Post, DPD, DHL and others. It is rare for independent technology companies to receive one of these awards and almost unheard of for a start-up.”

He added: “The 20 judges who determine this award are all global leaders from the postal and carrier industry. To be nominated for this award was totally beyond our expectations, especially as a new company, and is something we could not have dreamed of.”

The leading global event for the world’s parcel delivery, e-commerce logistics and postal industries, the Parcel & Post Expo represents a key opportunity for parcel delivery operators, e-commerce logistics companies and postal operators to come together, see the latest ideas and innovations, and form business relationships on a global scale.

Showcasing more than 250 international exhibitors and 4,000 industry leaders from more than 100 countries, it provides an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the latest innovations and technologies driving the industry forward and is regarded as a must-attend event for all companies that are involved in the parcel delivery business nationally and internationally, as well as for e-commerce logistics and postal industry organisations.

