Stagecoach bid deadline set | THG founder cancels special share

7am: Deadline for Stagecoach talks

National Express has been told by the Takeover Panel to decide by 16 November whether it intends to make an offer for rival transport group Stagecoach.

The two companies announced on 21 September that they were in discussions in relation to a possible all-share combination.

In a statement today, Stagecoach, co-founded by Sir Brian Souter (pictured), said: “Discussions between Stagecoach and National Express have continued, with respective management teams and advisers working constructively to progress reciprocal due diligence.”

7am: THG founder relinquishes special share

THG, the e-commerce retailer and tech firm whose shares crashed last week, has confirmed weekend reports that founder Matthew Moulding, CEO, will cancel his special share rights.

This will help the group’s step-up to the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2022.

He said: “After the anniversary of our 2020 listing we feel that the time is right to make this next step and apply to the premium segment in 2022, thereby continuing the development of THG as we endeavour to deliver our strategy for the benefit of our shareholders, key stakeholders and employees.”

Global markets

Asian equities opened the week in subdued mood after disappointing data from China indicated a slowing in GDP growth, coming in at 4.9% on-year against expectations of a 5.2% hike.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is 0.2% lower. In China, the Shanghai Composite is 0.4% lower, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong is down 0.5%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.3%.

London’s blue-chip index was expected to open lower after closing on Friday at 26.32 points higher at 7,234.03.

Brent oil was quoted at $85.80 a barrel early today, improved from $84.73 late Friday.