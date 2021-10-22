Special whisky blend for COP26 delegates

Limited edition

Delegates attending the COP26 conference will be offered a special dram distilled to mark the event taking place in the land of Scotch whisky.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has unveiled a limited edition blend to be enjoyed by world leaders, delegates and visitors to the climate conference in Glasgow next month.

The whisky, which has a run of just 900 bottles, represents the industry’s commitment to sustainability from grain to glass, and will be presented to negotiators gathering in Glasgow in November.

The whisky has been blended and bottled in Glasgow and includes whiskies produced at 26 distilleries across Scotland’s five whisky regions.

The bottle is made from 97% recycled glass, with a fully recyclable stopper created from natural cork, recycled wood and recycled cork particles.

The label paper contains 55% post-consumer recycled fibres, including leftover barley from the production process, and the carton is made from 100% recycled fibres.

The whisky has been created to showcase the Scotch Whisky industry’s sustainability commitments. Earlier this year the industry launched its new Sustainability Strategy, which commits the sector to reaching net zero emissions by 2040, as well as to other ambitious environmental targets.

The strategy builds on progress already made across the Scotch Whisky industry over the last 10 years, including a 34% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, a 22% improvement in water efficiency, and a 75% reduction in waste to landfill.

Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “The Scotch Whisky industry is renowned for its collaboration, and it’s been great to see distillers come together to create this unique whisky for COP26.

“The creation of our COP26 limited edition Scotch Whisky only goes to illustrate how well our sector is working together to tackle the climate crisis and to reduce our environmental impact.”