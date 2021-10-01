SNP calls for cross-party talks on ‘Brexit crisis’

Message to PM

Ian Blackford: ‘a perfect storm’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to immediately convene cross-party talks and recall Parliament to address the Brexit crisis hitting the UK.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford says “meaningful action” is needed to tackle the severe labour shortages – including a lack of HGV drivers – empty supermarket shelves, and rising energy costs,

Mr Blackford warns that the UK is facing a “perfect Brexit storm” that requires a quick response.

“There can be no dodging the fact that the Tory government’s extreme Brexit deal is piling on the pressure and playing a major role in the ongoing crisis facing the UK.” said Mr Blackford.

“While Tory MPs gather for conference, businesses and households across the UK are being burdened beyond breaking point by Brexit.

“The severe labour shortages, soaring costs, empty supermarket shelves, ongoing fuel crisis, and trading barriers are all inflicting serious and lasting harm.”

However, there were signs of some easing in the petrol issue.

Smaller fuel stations were still facing major supply issues as drivers fill up for the weekend, the RAC said.

Earlier, BP said problems at its stations caused by a shortage of HGV drivers was starting to improve.