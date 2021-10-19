Sentinel Subsea secures funds for tech development

Funding support

Neil Gordon and John Duncan

Oil industry firm Sentinel Subsea has secured a six-figure investment from Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise as it continues to develop its technology for the monitoring of subsea wells.

With successful field trials already carried out, Alba Equity’s investment comes at a pivotal stage of the company’s development strengthened by the recent appointment of Ray Riddoch as chairman.

Commenting on the investment, Neil Gordon, CEO, said: “This investment will allow us to continue our vital work towards eliminating risks associated with maturing infrastructure and extend the life of the subsea facilities.”

Alba Equity is an investment syndicate based in Aberdeen that focuses on high growth businesses that are developing unique and patented technologies. The investment and expertise Alba Equity brings will support the growth and development of Sentinel Subsea which in turn, has vast benefits for the wider subsea sector.

John Duncan, Alba Equity, said: “We believe the solutions that Sentinel has developed address an urgent requirement for the continual monitoring of subsea wells as well as an essential commitment to environmental integrity as the industry focuses on the energy transition.”

Kerry Sharp, Director of Growth Investments at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scottish Enterprise has supported Sentinel Subsea in a number of ways since its inception during our 2018 Grey Matters entrepreneurship programme.

“Our contribution to this latest funding round demonstrates our continued confidence in the company’s innovative technology and high-growth potential, which we believe will ensure it plays an important part in Scotland’s energy transition.”