Scots legal firm LAW rebranded as WorkNest

| October 7, 2021
Donald Mackinnon

Donald MacKinnon: broad range

Employment law and health & safety specialist LAW has been rebranded as WorkNest, a new brand within parent group Marlowe.

The Edinburgh firm, which has hub offices in Aberdeen, Alloa and Glasgow, was acquired by Marlowe in December 2019.

LAW was founded by Malcolm MacKay in 2001 and strengthened its offering with the acquisition of Square Circle HR, employee relations consultancy Empire, Solve HR and Deminos Consulting.

Donald MacKinnon, formerly group legal director at LAW and now group legal director at WorkNest LAW, said: “WorkNest brings together a broad range of services that will help our clients to further protect and nurture their organisations.”

