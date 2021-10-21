Scots fear no-one after making cricket history

T20 World Cup

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Achievement: Kyle Coetzer (pic: SNS Group).

Oman 122 (20 overs)

Scotland 123-2 (17 overs)

Scotland won by eight wickets

Al Amarat, Oman

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer says his team will fear no-one after qualifying for the main draw of the T20 Men’s World Cup for the first time.

The Scots defeated Oman by eight wickets to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group B and qualify for the Super 12s phase where they will face India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in Group 2.

The home side were bowled out for 122, the in-form Scots chasing down the target for the loss of just two wickets with three overs to spare.

“For cricket in Scotland this is huge,” said Coetzer. “For us it is the opportunity to play on the biggest stage and test ourselves against the best and grow the game back home because the following has been immense.

“I think this group has a real togetherness. The guys have put in a lot of work over the last couple of years to develop their own games while the coaching staff have done a fantastic job.

“We are now playing some excellent cricket and we are a pretty established outfit with bat, ball and in the field.

“Of course, it will be a mighty tough group we are going into, but as far as I was aware this was a mighty tough group we were already in, so we must take confidence from that.

“The next group will obviously be slightly tougher, but there is no reason to fear any teams in the group. It’s going to be exciting and we will go into every match full of hope and belief that we can win more games of cricket.

“We just cannot wait to play some of the world’s best.”

Josh Davey was the most impressive of the bowlers with figures of 3-25 in Al Amarat. Coetzer hit 41 and Richie Berrington smashed 31 not out off 21 balls to complete the stylish win.

The squad will now head to Sharjah in the UAE to take on world No. 8 side Afghanistan on Monday (3pm UK time) in their first Super 12 Group 2 clash.

Head coach Shane Burger added: “This team has been nothing short of inspiring. The ability to top a group like we have done I think sends a really strong message not only to the Scottish public, but also the cricketing world.

“We’re incredibly happy and proud right now and we’ll just take a couple of days to let it settle in and just enjoy it because this is why we play the game, this is why we put all the hard work in to experience times like this and the guys need to enjoy it because they deserve it.”

Bangladesh, who were stunned by Scotland in their opening match, beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to secure their spot in the Super 12s.