Scots eyecare firm IbisVision rolls out tech to India

Kiosk plan

Eyecare tech is expanding

Scottish optical technology firm IbisVision is rolling out its remote eye testing platform across India.

The Glasgow-based company has signed an agreement in the world’s second most populous nation, aiming to improve eye health among its 1.3 billion citizens.

The agreement, with Pulse Active Stations Network, allows for IbisVision’s remote technology to be delivered viai “Smart Health Kiosks” dotted around the country’s infrastructure.

At present there are kiosks in 150 locations such as Delhi’s Metro network, with Pulse planning to install them into 10,000 locations within the next three years.

The deal will help generate considerable international interest in IbisVision, and is also a precursor to other possible agreements for similar technologies in the US.

The Pulse Active Stations Network is a connection of IOT-based Smart kiosks. Each one generates a report with over 21 body parameters and risk indicators for 12 lifestyle diseases and is placed in a public area with high footfall such as malls, hospitals, and rail stations.

The kiosks are portable and are able to be transported out to more remote areas where healthcare options are limited.

Commenting on the agreement IbisVision CEO Mark Rogers said: “If you were looking for the ideal place to springboard your international growth, you couldn’t choose any better than India, where a rapidly expanding economy and vast population mean there is huge untapped demand for eyecare.

“Pulse’s novel kiosks are the ideal way to deliver our technology to the widest number of individuals, meaning we can start right here and now in preventing loss of sight and maintaining eye health.

“We are very proud of an agreement and relationship that kickstarts our international expansion, increases our revenues and most importantly, saves people’s vision.”

Joginder Tanikella, CEO of Pulse Active Stations Network said, “We are delighted to associate with IbisVision and work with their innovative solutions to provide preventive eyecare services for India in an affordable and accessible manner.”