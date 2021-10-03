ScotlandIS welcomes Meechan as chief executive

Digital technology

Karen Meechan has been confirmed as CEO of ScotlandIS, the membership and cluster management organisation for Scotland’s digital technologies industry, following her role as interim CEO over the past eight months.

Ms Meechan (pictured) has served in the organisation for more than 17 years as head of operations and latterly as chief operating officer. She has been intrinsic to the delivery of many of ScotlandIS’s programmes, events, partnerships and funding opportunities.

Alison McLaughlin, chair of ScotlandIS, said: “Few know Scotland’s digital technology sector better than Karen. She has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes at ScotlandIS and fully understands the organisation’s strengths and abilities.

“She has been a huge asset to the organisation over the years and her promotion to CEO of ScotlandIS is richly deserved.”