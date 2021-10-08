Royal Mail buys Canada’s Rosenau | markets on US jobs alert

Daily Business Live

7am: Royal Mail buys Rosenau

Royal Mail has bought logistics company Rosenau Transport, one of the largest independent freight carriers in Western Canada, in a £210.5m deal.

The acquisition will be funded through existing cash and borrowing facilities and is expected to be earnings and cash flow accretive to GLS and Royal Mail Group in the current financial year ended 31 March 2022.

“The combination of the two businesses will create a network stretching across Canada which will enable GLS to cover the vast majority of the Canadian population and deliver further growth and synergies,” Royal Mail said in a statement.

“It also provides a link to GLS operations along the US West Coast, unlocking significant growth opportunities with new and existing customers as the Rosenau Transport network moves to the combined GLS freight and parcel model.”

12.01am: Labour market mis-match

Job vacancies continued to soar in September while fewer candidates were available, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland data.

12.01am: Footfall falls

Retailers are seeing only a ‘tepid’ return of shoppers with footfall in Scotland down by a fifth on pre-pandemic figures.

Scotland is once again the weakest part of the UK outwith London.

Global markets

September US non-farm payroll figures will be released later today and may set the stage for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering its asset purchases, paving the road for an eventual interest rate hike, possibly towards the end of 2022.

Wall Street stocks closed in positive territory as Congress reached agreement on the US debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.98%, the S&P 500 added 0.83%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.05% firmer.

In Asia this morning, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite were trading higher but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is lower.

London’s FTSE 100 climbed back above 7,000 as agreement on the US debt ceiling was reached, while worries about energy prices eased.

The blue chip index ended the session 1.17% higher at 7,078.04, while the FTSE 250 was 0.77% firmer at 22,559.22.

Sterling was also stronger, last trading 0.39% stronger on the dollar at $1.3635, and gaining 0.22% against the euro at €1.1779.

House prices rose in September at the fastest monthly pace since February 2007 amid a “race for space” as the stamp duty holiday drew to a close, according to a survey from Halifax.

House prices increased 1.7% on the month to a record £267,587, following a 0.8% jump in August.

On the year, prices were up 7.4% in September following a 7.2% increase in August.