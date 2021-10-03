Riddoch becomes Sentinel Subsea chairman

Energy

Sentinel Subsea, a specialist in passive well integrity monitoring, has announced the appointment of Ray Riddoch as chairman. With successful field trials already carried out, Mr Riddoch’s appointment signifies the next stage of growth for the company.

Mr Riddoch (pictured) has worked in key leadership roles at organisations including CNOOC, Nexen, Total and Elf. His 40 years of energy sector industry experience was recognised when he was on the New Year’s Honours list and received an OBE for services to the oil & gas industry.

His impact on the business community has also been widely recognised – in 2018 he became a burgess of the city of Aberdeen and in 2017 was appointed as a fellow of the Energy Institute.

He sits on the board of the Grampian Chamber of Commerce and also as deputy chairman on the Robert Gordon University board of governors.

Mr Riddoch said: “The team has succeeded in building an incredibly innovative solution that provides environmental assurance and cost reduction; two cornerstones of late life well activity.

“The technology and expertise behind it has the potential to have a profound impact on the industry – I’m excited to utilise my experience to help the team address this essential challenge in the energy sector.”

Neil Gordon, CEO, said: “We know our technology has vast benefits for the industry including large cost savings and a reduced emission footprint. We are excited to support the industry in eliminating risks associated with maturing infrastructure and in turn, extending the life of the subsea facilities.”