Main Menu

Stand-off continues

Rail union rejects pay offer to avoid summit strike

By a Daily Business reporter | October 16, 2021
Glasgow station and ScotRail

Trains will not run in and out of Glasgow if strike goes ahead (pic: Terry Murden)

A rail union leader has dismissed a 4.7% pay offer over two years to avoid a damaging strike during the COP26 summit.

On Thursday, it was announced staff will strike from 00:01 on Monday 1 November until 23:59 on Friday 12 November.

Sleeper staff will strike on Sunday 31 October from 11:59 until 11:58 hours on Tuesday 2 November and again for 48 hours on Thursday 11 November from 11:59.

GMB cleansing workers in Glasgow and Unite’s Stagecoach staff have also voted to strike during COP26.

Michael Hogg, from the RMT union, said it would not ballot ScotRail workers on a deal he described as “rotten” and “lousy” as it also involved efficiency savings.

It would mean workers giving up some terms and conditions in order to get a pay rise, which Mr Hogg branded “unacceptable”.

ScotRail operations manager David Simpson said: “Many workers would say 4.7% over two years is anything but a derisory offer and it compares well with other industries.”

Newsletter

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director for Serco Caledonian Sleeper, said any action during the climate summit would be incredibly damaging.

She said: “We have repeatedly tabled realistic and reasonable offers which we believe should have ended the dispute.

“Industrial action during COP26 – when the eyes of the world will be on Scotland – risks both the reputation of rail as an environmentally-friendly and sustainable mode of transport, but also the great progress the entire team at Caledonian Sleeper have made in building back the confidence of our guests.”

News, Environment, Scotland, Transport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Barack Obama in Edinburgh

Obama to attend COP26 climate change summit

Barack Obama: adding weight to the event Former US President Barack Obama will attend theRead More

Adrian-Gillespie

COP26 can ‘showcase’ Scotland’s green agenda

Adrian Gillespie: ‘unique event programme’ COP26 will provide Scotland with a shop window to showcaseRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.