Rail union rejects pay offer to avoid summit strike

Stand-off continues

By a Daily Business reporter |

Trains will not run in and out of Glasgow if strike goes ahead (pic: Terry Murden)

A rail union leader has dismissed a 4.7% pay offer over two years to avoid a damaging strike during the COP26 summit.

On Thursday, it was announced staff will strike from 00:01 on Monday 1 November until 23:59 on Friday 12 November.

Sleeper staff will strike on Sunday 31 October from 11:59 until 11:58 hours on Tuesday 2 November and again for 48 hours on Thursday 11 November from 11:59.

GMB cleansing workers in Glasgow and Unite’s Stagecoach staff have also voted to strike during COP26.

Michael Hogg, from the RMT union, said it would not ballot ScotRail workers on a deal he described as “rotten” and “lousy” as it also involved efficiency savings.

It would mean workers giving up some terms and conditions in order to get a pay rise, which Mr Hogg branded “unacceptable”.

ScotRail operations manager David Simpson said: “Many workers would say 4.7% over two years is anything but a derisory offer and it compares well with other industries.”

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director for Serco Caledonian Sleeper, said any action during the climate summit would be incredibly damaging.

She said: “We have repeatedly tabled realistic and reasonable offers which we believe should have ended the dispute.

“Industrial action during COP26 – when the eyes of the world will be on Scotland – risks both the reputation of rail as an environmentally-friendly and sustainable mode of transport, but also the great progress the entire team at Caledonian Sleeper have made in building back the confidence of our guests.”