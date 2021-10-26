Queen will not travel to COP26 on medical advice

Sovereign absent

By a Daily Business reporter |

Her Majesty’s address will delivered by video link

The Queen will miss the COP26 summit following medical advice not to travel.

The 95-year-old sovereign was scheduled to attend a climate change reception in Glasgow on Monday.

But after spending a night in hospital for tests last week, Buckingham Palace has announced that she will not be in attendance to greet world leaders from 120 countries.

Instead she will remain at Windsor Castle, where she is resting on doctors’ orders.

A Palace spokesman said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26 on Monday, 1st November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The Queen had tests in hospital on 20 October after cancelling a two-day trip to Northern Ireland. Aides insisted the tests were purely ‘precautionary’.

Her Majesty, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, has already travelled nearly 1,000 miles this month.

Earlier this month she was seen using a walking stick in public for the first time.

Last Tuesday she hosted a reception for global business and political leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and US climate envoy John Kerry. On Sunday she missed prayers at All Saints Chapel in Windsor.