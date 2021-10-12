Plan for ‘industrial scale’ hydrogen from wind power

Island hub

Proposed hub on Flotta

A plan to develop wind power on a tiny island to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale is among the latest submissions to Crown Estate Scotland’s offshore wind leasing round.

The proposed West of Orkney Windfarm could deliver renewable power to a green hydrogen production facility at the terminal in Flotta.

It is being led by OrkneyOffshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL), the consortium formed by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and Scottish developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG),

Plans to power the proposed Flotta Hydrogen Hub are being developed by OWPL in partnership with Flotta Terminal’s owner Repsol Sinopec, and Uniper, a leading international energy company and pioneer in the field of hydrogen.

The proposal is also supported locally by EMEC Hydrogen which has spearheaded Orkney’s position in green hydrogen production.

Edward Northam, head of Green Investment Group Europe, said: “We believe that green hydrogen could provide a critical alternative route to market for some of Scotland’s largest offshore wind projects and play a significant role in creating wider economic benefits as the North Sea goes through its energy transition.”