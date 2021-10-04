Fifth of SSE workers have switched to low carbon jobs

Renewables move

Young employees are engaged in low carbon roles

Energy firm SSE said more than one in five of its employees has moved from a high to a low carbon job.

Research for its newly released report Just Transition: From Principles to Action reveals at least 1,500 of the Perth-based company’s employees, now working across low-carbon projects, had previously worked in high-carbon roles.

At its Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm off the Caithness coast in the north of Scotland, as many as two-thirds of the control room staff are former oil and gas workers.

This year has seen a record intake of ten apprentices who will support the transition from a high-to-a-low-carbon power source, retaining skills in the area whilst creating careers for the future.

The company has shifted its entire strategy in support of net zero and is at the forefront of the debate of enabling a “Just Transition”, aimed at ensuring no one is left behind in the move to decarbonise.

As part of its efforts to create green jobs, SSE is delivering billions of pounds of investment in renewables, electricity networks and other infrastructure needed in the journey to net zero.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive, said: “The climate emergency demands action but that means big changes in people’s lives – and livelihoods.

“We knew many former high-carbon workers had already joined SSE to work on low-carbon projects and we wanted to understand how easy was it for them and what could SSE, and others, do to make the transition smoother – both for the benefit of SSE, and in the interests of a fair and just transition in the UK and beyond.

“Since we published our Just Transition Strategy last year, we’ve sensed real momentum for a just transition to net zero.

“There is genuine consensus emerging amongst policy makers, companies, and trade unions that we can’t allow the mistakes of previous industrial transformations to be repeated.

“With COP26 focusing the world on the transition ahead, I really hope this consensus develops beyond plans and principles into firm action from governments and companies.”

SSE was the first company in the world to publish a Just Transition Strategy outlining 20 principles to support people and communities as it decarbonises.