Obama to attend COP26 climate change summit

Barack Obama: adding weight to the event

Former US President Barack Obama will attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The 44th President will be among a delegation from Washington and will add weight to the list of high profile attendees at the event.

President Joe Biden and Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison have also confirmed they will be present.

Mr Obama will meet youth activists and address the threat of the climate crisis.

Hannah Hankins, spokeswoman for President Obama, said: “He will lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us – governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society”.

More than 100 heads of state are expected to attend the conference, from 31 October to 12 November.

President Biden and the Queen will be staying in Edinburgh. It was not known where President Obama will be staying.

There are also large protests planned, with police and government officials devising route plans to ensure VIPs an uninterrupted journey to the event.

