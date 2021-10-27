New probe into Admiral pubs deal | FirstGroup tender | Google profits

Daily Business Live

7am: Pubs deal referred

The Competition and Markets Authority is to instigate a phase two investigation into Admiral Taverns’ £222.3 million acquisition of Hawthorn Leisure’s 674 pubs across the UK from NewRiver.

The deal would take Admiral’s portfolio to more than 1,600 and create one of Britain’s biggest pub firms.

It represents a big return for NewRiver which bought Hawthorn for £106.8m in 2018.

The CMA today said that the merger may result in a “substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.”

The CMA has arrived at this decision under its fast-track procedure at the request of the merging parties. This merger will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer an acceptable undertaking to address these competition concerns.

7am: FirstGroup tender offer

FirstGroup is to return up to £500 million to its shareholders by way of a tender offer at 105p per share.

The move follows disposal of its First Student and First Transit businesses to EQT Infrastructure for $3.1 billion when it announced its intention to increase the proposed return of value from £365m.

Shareholders are being invited to tender some or all of their ordinary shares for purchase on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a circular to be published today.

Global markets

Profits at Google owner Alphabet hit a new record on the back of an eye-watering 41% jump in sales to $65.1 billion in the latest quarter, equivalent to the UK government’s defence budget.

Net income, or profit, climbed from $11.25 billion to $18.94 billion in the three months to 30 September.

Google sells more internet ads than any other company through its search engine, YouTube video service and partnerships across the Web. Demand for its services surged in the past year as the pandemic forced people to spend more time online, and their new habits have persisted.

Shares in the group fell back 0.33% $2,777 during after-hours trading.

Oil prices eased from overnight peaks, with Brent crude futures down 0.75% at $85.75 a barrel and US crude down by the same margin to $84.02 a barrel.

China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 1% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 1.55%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.19% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.80%.