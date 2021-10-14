Main Menu

Muckle Media hires staff for new office in Aberdeen

Muckle Media, the communications agency, has opened an office in Aberdeen.

Based at neospace, it will be led jointly by newly-recruited senior account manager Jess Murphy and studio manager and designer Claire Emslie.

It is also creating a design studio led by Ms Emslie and a practice dedicated to COP26 communications.

Ms Murphy joins the agency from Aberdeen Inspired, the city centre business improvement district, where she was PR and communications manager.

Prior to this she worked in various PR agencies and also as a reporter at the Press & Journal. 

Ms Emslie was a self-employed creative running her own online design business. Prior to this Claire worked as a communications coordinator for drilling and engineering contractor KCA DEUTAG.

