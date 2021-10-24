MPs gather amid concern over COP26 organisation

Committee meets

The summit will convene at the Scottish Events Campus

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee will meet in Glasgow today to take evidence on growing concerns over the handling of the COP26 summit.

The committee will consider claims that the high cost of hotel accommodation could dissuade some delegations and non-governmental organisations from attending the event.

They will also hear how delegates are not being required to use the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport scheme.

Evidence will be taken from Glasgow City Council, the local hotels sector, and climate campaigners.

The Committee heard in a session on the subject in March that the relationship between Glasgow City Council and the Government “could not be better,” with cooperation between the UK and Scottish Governments also “very positive and constructive”.

Witnesses giving evidence are

Colin Edgar, Head of Communication and Strategic Partnerships, Glasgow City Council

Dr Kat Jones, COP26 Project Manager, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland

Janice Fisher, Co-chair, Greater Glasgow Hotels Association

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman, Pete Wishart, said: “COP26 represents the largest ever summit hosted in the UK and Scotland, and it is critical that Glasgow is ready for the influx of world leaders and others. We have heard reports of difficulties finding accommodation, concerned local businesses and reports of train strikes potentially disrupting travel.

“Ahead of the summit, our committee will visit Glasgow to see if they are ready for this once in a generation opportunity.

“It is of paramount importance that COP26, and the practical arrangements around it, are delivered to the world-class standard that the circumstances demand. The eyes of the world will be on Glasgow.”