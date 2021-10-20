Morocco bans UK flights – as Scottish route unveiled

Covid alert

Morocco has suspended all flights from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands due to the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in northern Europe.

The announcement came 24 hours after Edinburgh Airport unveiled new direct flights to the Moroccan capital Marrakesh from December.

Morocco’s national carrier Royal Air Maroc tweeted: “Upon decisions of national authorities and following the pandemic situation, flights from/to Germany, Netherlands and the UK are suspended from today, Wednesday 20th Oct at 23:59.”

The carrier advised its customers either to get a refund or change the date of their ticket.

After cancelling ongoing flights from the UK to Marrakesh, Easyjet announced it was flying empty to bring back British passengers before the ban comes into force.

An Easyjet’s spokesperson added: “We are still awaiting clarity from the Moroccan authorities as to whether we are permitted to operate repatriation flights beyond midnight today.

“As a result of this decision, we will cancel our outbound flying from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands until 30 November. Pending guidance from the Moroccan government, we intend to fly inbound in the coming days to offer passengers repatriation flight options.

“We are contacting all customers whose flights are cancelled with their options which include a free of charge transfer, receiving a voucher or a refund.”

TUI – which operates flights to Marrakesh and Agadir – released an apology statement to customers, saying: “We have unfortunately had to cancel flights to Marrakech and Agadir up to and including 31 October 2021.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Edinburgh Airport yesterday announced it is connecting with Morocco from December with twice weekly flights to Marrakesh.

Should the flights go ahead they will take the total number of new Ryanair routes from Edinburgh for 2021 to nine.

Commenting on the new flights, Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport said: “Marrakesh has been a destination many people have asked for.

“Retaining our connectivity is so important and we have to be flexible in our approach to keep Scotland competitive and offer choice for both leisure and business markets.”