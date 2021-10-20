Military Tattoo plans ‘bold, refreshed’ return

Changes planned

Dancers giving a taste of their performance ahead of the 2019 Tattoo (Pic; Terry Murden)

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is introducing a series of changes to the production in order to give it a more modern look when it returns next summer.

The show will be shorter and “punchier” as part of a new look which has been developed during its two-year enforced absence during the pandemic.

Under a brand slogan Performance in a new light, there will be a new ticketing system, fresh membership packages and increased investment into creative elements of the Tattoo.

As part of a package aimed at rejuvenating its image and appeal to a younger audience, a new agreement with Woodroffe Basset Design will deliver the latest lighting design and bring a fresh feel to the Tattoo performance under newly-appointed creative director Michael Braithwaite.

The new ticket platform, in partnership with SecuTix, will include mobile ticketing for the first time and a new digital view finder that allows guests to choose their seats with a virtual, 360-degree panoramic view of the iconic Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

Peter Lederer: a bold, refreshed approach (pic: Terry Murden)

Chief executive Buster Howes, said it marked a “new era for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and I greatly look forward to the hard work of the past many months finally finding tangible and musical expression in the show in 2022.

“We have, whilst the Esplanade has been dark, set out to reinvigorate who and what we are, and to develop a fresh, bold and dynamic brand that will deliver an even more thrilling event for our audiences.

“Whilst preserving that which makes the Tattoo iconic and unique, we will be increasingly innovative with the show.”

He added that the show will be shorter and the start will have a lot more impact. He did not want it to discard the core tradition that had made it an international icon, but nor did he feel audiences want a “contrived construct of Scottishness, or tartan and shortbread”.

Chairman, Peter Lederer, said: “This is a bold, refreshed approach for the Tattoo as we all look ahead to the show’s return next summer.

“I’m very proud of the resilience and creativity shown by the whole team as we bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic and help to play our part in the recovery of the wider live events industry.

“The increased investment in production, and enhancements to both the senior team and the board, underpin an increasingly innovative and creative ethos, which will surely find expression in a Show to surprise and delight both established and new audiences in 2022 and beyond.”

Audiences will have access to a range of new membership packages, designed to enable fans to keep up to date with the Tattoo through exclusive content and access all year round – including an early bird booking window, retail offers and members only events.

To support the new brand direction, the Tattoo has appointed several senior managers and board members.

Jason Barrett takes on the role of chief operating officer, while the board welcomes Andrew Kerr, chief executive of Edinburgh Council; Tricia Bey, founder of Barwheys Dairy; Chris Edmonds, chairman and UK executive vice president of Ticketmaster; and Lee Roberts, managing director of Canvas Partnerships.