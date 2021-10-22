McKay lands new role weeks after quitting Celtic

Back in rugby

Dominic McKay: left Celtic after just six months

Dominic McKay has secured a new role just weeks after he resigned as chief executive of Celtic.

The former Scottish Rugby Union director left the Parkhead club after just six months in the role citing “personal reasons”.

He has now returned to rugby as non-executive director and interim chairman of EPCR, the group which organises the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments.

McKay had been installed at Celtic as replacement for long-term chief executive Peter Lawwell. But he announced on 10 September that he was leaving

Speaking about his new role, the Ayrshireman said: “I am delighted and humbled to be asked to chair the EPCR board and I very much look forward to working with all our stakeholders across Europe as well as with the board and executive team in Lausanne to further develop the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the months ahead.”

Mark McCafferty, EPCR, said: “Following the new EPCR agreement concluded in April, we are now entering an exciting era for Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup rugby beginning with December’s opening rounds of matches.

“There are many initiatives under way to build on the success of the tournaments and on the passion of the clubs, players, fans and partners participating in them.

“So we are delighted at this time to have someone of Dominic’s calibre and experience joining us, and I am sure we shall benefit from his strategic and leadership skills.”