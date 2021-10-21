MCG adds Sixth Sense to recruitment portfolio

Acquisition

Perfect fit: Sarah and Richard Tasker

MCG Group has acquired Scottish training company Sixth Sense as part of its strategy to build a broad-based recruitment business.

East Kilbride-based Sixth Sense provides Skills Development Scotland with a range of services, including short learning opportunities that improve basic vocational skills to full Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs).

It also specialises in digital apprenticeships including digital marketing, creative media, and data analytics.

The acquisition, is the third by MCG in 12 months, as part of a five-year growth strategy.

Grant Henderson, COO of MCG Group, said: “The acquisition of Sixth Sense fulfils both a business and personal ambition in increasing our training capability for our internal staff, as well as externally to our valued customers.”

MCG chief executive Colm McGinley added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to further broaden the reach and range of the services we can offer, both to our existing and future client base.”

Richard Tasker, co-managing Director of Sixth Sense, said MCG’s approach “perfectly fits” it own mission.

Sarah Tasker, also managing director, added: “We feel the MCG Group aligns really well with our own core values and culture.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.