Macpherson joins board of Hampden & Co

Banking

Private bank Hampden & Co has appointed Angus Macpherson to its board as a non-executive director.

Mr Macpherson, who is the CEO of investment bank Noble & Co, is also chairman of Henderson Diversified Income, chairman of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, and a non-executive director of the Schroder Japan Growth Fund.

He began his corporate finance career at Lazard Brothers and held senior roles at Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong and Singapore, latterly as head of capital markets and financing for the Asian region. He joined investment bank Noble & Co in 2006 and was appointed chief executive in 2007.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co’s CEO, said: “Angus brings deep knowledge and invaluable corporate finance expertise that comes from his wealth of experience advising clients on financial and corporate matters.

“Angus is a significant addition to our board and we welcome his insights as we move into the next phase of our growth.”