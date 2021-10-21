Loney succeeds Cowan as MD at Yuill+Kyle

Debt recovery

Specialist debt recovery firm Yuill+Kyle, part of the MacRoberts Group, has appointed Denise Loney as managing director. Ms Loney succeeds Stephen Cowan who will remain as a consultant to help with the transition.

Ms Loney is a solicitor with more than 30 years’ experience, specialising in providing legal services to lenders in debt recovery and litigation matters.

She is also a senior tutor at Glasgow University, teaching on the postgraduate diploma in Professional Legal Practice and a board member of the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission.

She has held voluntary roles with the Law Society of Scotland and currently serves on the committee responsible for administering and developing the scheme for accredited paralegals.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner at MacRoberts, said: “We are committed to growing the Yuill+Kyle brand within the MacRoberts Group and I look forward to working closely with Denise.”

Ms Loney said: “I look forward to driving the business forward and embracing new and innovative solutions to help our clients from all sectors, and all across the UK, with well managed and cost effective volume litigation and recoveries.”