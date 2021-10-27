Main Menu

KPMG promotes 98 staff across Scotland

| October 27, 2021

Elevated: Steven Lindsay, Susan Thom, Harvard Lee, James Lucas, Catriona Donald, Gordon Gray

KPMG has promoted 98 colleagues across its Scottish offices, including 12 who become directors.

Catriona Donald, Gordan Gray, Scott McCrorie, Paul Mulcare and Susan Thom have been appointed directors within the tax and legal function.

Fiona Burns, Harvard Lee, Steven Lindsay, James Lucas and Sarah Tait become directors within the consultancy practice. Gillian McGillivray and Kevin Ramsamy are appointed directors in the HR and Audit functions respectively.

James Kergon, Scotland senior partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “Celebrating the growth and success of our people is always important but given the past 18 months, this round of promotions is particularly significant.”

