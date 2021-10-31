Main Menu

West Lothian expansion

Kilmac seeks turnover surge after new base opens

| October 31, 2021

Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen (pic: contributed)

A Tayside civil engineering contractor has expanded into the central belt as it aims to double turnover over the next three years.

Kilmac’s new West Lothian base in Mid Calder will be the hub for more than 20 office staff, engineers, surveyors and labourers.

Founding directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen believe turnover can rise from £14 million to £30m if the construction industry maintains its current momentum. 

Mr McDonald said: “The decision to have a presence in the Livingston area makes sense from a geographical point of view. 

“Having picked up projects worth more than £10 million in and around West Lothian over the last couple of years we felt the time was right to create our first base beyond Tayside. 

“The offices provide scope for expansion and new jobs as we continue to grow our presence and client base in the region.” 

