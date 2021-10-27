Main Menu

Campaign axed

John Lewis pulls advert after FCA says it may ‘mislead’

By a Daily Business reporter | October 27, 2021

Boy trashing his home in John Lewis advert

Department store chain John Lewis has withdrawn a controversial home insurance advertisement on television that shows a boy deliberately trashing his home.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the campaign, which ran between 11 and 27 October, was “potentially misleading” as the retailer’s insurance policies only cover accidental damage. 

The 60-second ad featured a boy dancing around his home dressed in a dress and make-up, which had also drawn criticism for being sexist, sexualising a child, or another attempt to appeal to the “woke” agenda.

John Lewis has branched out into insurance and other sectors, such as home rentals, to reduce its reliance on retail. It said it had been in touch with every customer who bought the new insurance policy since the TV campaign began to confirm they were happy with the terms and understood them.

 It said that the FCA’s view that the Let Life Happen advert could be “misleading” was “absolutely never our intention”.

It added: “We would like to clarify that accidental damage cover is available as an add-on to John Lewis’s new home contents insurance product and only covers accidental (not deliberate) damage.” 

The campaign was created by creative agency Adam & Eve DDB, which produced its annual Christmas adverts.

, News, Consumer & Retail, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Pete Wishart

Devolved nations to get say over new regional fund

Peter Wishart: devil in the detail Scotland and the other devolved administrations will be involvedRead More

cybercrime

Cyber gang made second attack on SEPA systems

The attack on SEPA was ‘malicious and sophisticated’ Cyber criminals made a second attempt toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.