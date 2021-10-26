Intelligence software firm Altia buys Aussie outfit

First acquisition

Rob Sinclair: deal complements our proposition

Altia, the Glasgow-based intelligence and investigation software firm working with government and law enforcement agencies, has unveiled its first acquisition.

Its move for VeriSaaS broadens its product offering and helps increase its international presence across the 17 countries in which it operates.

The acquisition is the first since Altia received investment from private equity outfit NorthEdge in November last year.

The Glasgow firm, which has a key office in Nottingham, provides specialist intelligence and investigation software for government department and law enforcement agencies across the UK, Canada, and Australia.

As part of the acquisition, VeriSaaS founder and chief executive Brice Neilson will join Altia as its director of Asia-Pacific.

Altia chief executive Rob Sinclair said: “We want to continue to create the latest cutting-edge software that will transform the way the public and private sector tackle investigations. The addition of the Verinote software complements our proposition perfectly and supports us towards these ambitious plans.

“Brice’s experience of working in law enforcement and politics has allowed him to build a software business that solves complex and critical issues with practical solutions.”

Kevin O’Loughlin, NorthEdge investment director and board member at Altia, said: “VeriSaaS’ ambitions align perfectly with Altia’s and given the solid relationship Rob and Brice have built over the last 12 months this makes for a great partnership.

“This acquisition follows a significant year of investment for the company in its technology and its people, and we’re looking forward to see it continue to grow its global presence across the public and private sector.”