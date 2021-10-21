Incremental adds Adatis to boost data analytics reach

Tech deal

Neil Logan: strengthening the group

Digital technology services provider, Incremental Group, has acquired data analytics business, Adatis, in a deal that deepens Incremental’s capabilities and reach in the market.

As an enlarged group, Incremental now has 350 employees and closed out the half-year to last month with pro forma revenues of £18.5m and EBITDA of £4m.

In tandem with this latest acquisition, Incremental has secured significant additional debt capacity through its new HSBC facilities, allowing the group to continue its pursuit of strategic acquisitions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

London and Surrey based, with offices in Bulgaria and India, Adatis specialises in advanced data analytics, from data management strategy and consultancy to managed services. It is a Microsoft gold partner for a number of competencies including data analytics and data platform.

Neil Logan, CEO of Incremental said: “Incremental’s purpose is to enable organisations to digitally transform. Adding robust data capability and expanding into the data analytics market is core to this.

“Acquiring a business in this space immediately strengthens the group and allows us to deliver more value to customers.”

Sacha Tomey, co-founder of Adatis said: “We are proud of the business we have built at Adatis and are excited for it to be taken to the next level with the support of Incremental.

“Adatis will benefit from the strength of Incremental to enable us to continue to scale, ensuring long-term sustainability and success.”

Incremental helps public sector, not for profit and commercial organisations digitally transform with Microsoft technologies. Its customer base includes Admiral Insurance, Virgin Money, National Highways and the NHS. It is backed by private equity from Dunedin.

With business performance remaining strong throughout the pandemic, Incremental has now completed its second acquisition of 2021, following the acquisition of fellow Microsoft Dynamics partner and financial services experts, Redspire, in January.

The enlarged group is on track to deliver revenues in excess of £40m and EBITDA approaching £9m for the financial year to March 2022.

Its ambition is to achieve revenues of £60m with more than 500 staff by 2023.