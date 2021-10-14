Hydro rebrands | Aberdeen office update + latest deals

Property round-up

Hydro: new name, more gigs

Glasgow’s Hydro concert and events venue has been rebranded the Ovo Hydro and has stepped up its activities for next year.

It will welcome more than 1.2million visitors in 2022 thanks to a record-breaking schedule of shows, more than 40% higher than in an average year.

The energy company will support the venue’s goal to achieve Greener Arena Certification through funding of specific carbon reduction and environmental initiatives.

Ovo Energy acquired SSE Energy Services Group in September 2019 in a ££500m deal to create the UK’s second largest energy supplier.

Aberdeen office take-up accelerates

Office take-up in Aberdeen almost doubled between the second and third quarters of 2021, as a sustained lift in the oil price and occupiers returning to the workplace helped buoy activity, according to analysis from Knight Frank.

The commercial property consultancy found that office take-up between July and September reached 51,316 sq ft, up around 97% on the near 26,000 sq ft of take-up during the second quarter of 2021.

It is also markedly ahead of the first quarter’s 28,000 sq ft.

Although the third quarter take-up figure was down on the same period in 2020, when around 80,000 sq ft of office space was transacted, Knight Frank said that more significant deals could follow in the final three months of 2021 to make for a positive end to the year.

Pizza plan for Maison Bleue outlet

James Murray of Fidra Property has acquired the former Maison Bleue Le Bistrot in Morningside, Edinburgh, on behalf of local pizza operator Matto Pizza.

The off market deal follows the decision by Dean Gassabi and his daughter Layla to shut the outlet after five years trading, blaming difficulties getting staff.

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang and Clyde & Co handled legal work.

Retailers for Dunbar park

Two major retailers have been announced for DunBear Park, Dunbar.

Detailed planning applications have been submitted to East Lothian Council for Lidl (1996 sq. m.) and B&M (2218 sq. m.) stores, as well as essential road infrastructure.

The two retailers will create up to 80 jobs and £30 million of investment in the development.

The joint application by Hallhill Developments, Lidl and B&M follows planning applications for roads, footpaths and essential infrastructure submitted last year, together with renewable energy proposals for the site.

DM Hall in second relocation

Chartered surveyor DM Hall has moved from Inverness city centre to offices on the outskirts of the city.

Its eight staff have left Ardross Terrace for a unit on Cradelhall Business Park.

Inverness-based solicitors, Macleod and MacCallum handled legal work for the move.

Earlier this week DM Hall announced it was relocating its Glasgow office from St Vincent Street to Bothwell Street.