Hunter punt THG loses third of value as shares crash

Investor blow

Early investor: Sir Tom Hunter

Shareholders in online retailer THG, whose early backers included Sir Tom Hunter, saw the value of their holdings plummet by more than a third after the former stock market favourite admitted concerns over its strategy.

Investors attending its first capital markets day since last September’s IPO heard that big backer Softbank may not exercise an option to raise its stake in the company’s technology division.

Shares in the company, formerly The Hut Group, fell 35% from Monday’s closing price of 437p, to close at 285p, wiping £1.85 billion from its value to leave it worth £3.48bn.

Among the firm’s early investors was Sir Tom Hunter, who took a 3.75% pre-flotation stake in the business . As of last December, when his accounts were published, he held a 1.96% stake, valued at the time at £130m. He planned to transfer profits to his charitable causes.

He sold more shares in January, leaving him with 14.8 million worth £113 million. His current shareholding is not known.

Other backers included former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy, ex-Debenhams chief executive Terry Green and entrepreneur Oliver Cookson.

The Manchester-based e-commerce company floated last September at 500p a share as it drew an army of supporters and claimed to have made more millionaires on its payroll than any company in UK history. Founder Matt Moulding, who set up the business in 2004 selling tax-free CDs online, became an instant billionaire on the flotation.

But it has tumbled since announcing results for the first half and announced plans to split off its Ingenuity technology division from its beauty and nutrition divisions.

Investors were spooked yesterday after hearing that Japan-based Softbank would not be exercising an option to buy a 20% stake in its technology division.

This morning the company issued a statement to the stock market saying it “knows of no notifiable reason for the material share price movement, and that no material new information was disclosed at the event.”

It added: “Since its IPO in September 2020, THG has consistently delivered ahead of its targets set at the time of IPO and recently reported a strong first half performance across all divisions, with Group revenue of £958.8m, +44.7% YoY (CCY).”