HSBC profits surge | James Fisher seeks divestments

6am: HSBC sees loan fears recede

HSBC announced a $2 billion share buyback after posting a 74% surge in third quarter profit.

The Asia-focused bank noted that the outlook for pandemic-related bad loans had receded.

However, it said its cost projections for 2022 had increased slightly to $32bn from $31bn, due to the pressures of inflation.

Chief executive Neil Quinn said: “We had a good third-quarter performance, with strong growth in profits supported by additional credit provision releases.

“Our strategy remains on track, with good delivery in all areas. This was reflected in more consistent top-line growth, robust lending pipelines across our businesses, and rising trade and mortgage balances.

“While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us. This confidence, together with our strong capital position, enables us to announce a share buyback of up to $2bn, which we expect to commence shortly.”

HSBC shares were up 0.1% in Hong Kong.

7am: James Fisher hit

Marine services company James Fisher said it has launched a detailed review of its cost base and balance sheet and is continuing to advance “at pace” the divestment of non-core businesses and assets aimed at generating significant proceeds over the next year, to reduce net debt and financial leverage as well as to simplify the business.

The company said it is no longer forecasting a resolution this year to negotiations over c.£2m due on a long-term project.

Customers of the group’s Marine Contracting, Decommissioning and Nuclear businesses have further delayed projects in recent weeks.

The projects were previously expected to commence, and in some cases finish, in 2021. The continuing challenges presented by the global pandemic, particularly in the safe mobilisation of teams to work sites, have influenced customer decision-making processes.

A recent deterioration in the condition of a financially distressed customer has increased bad debt risk by c.£2m.

Year to date revenue is 3.9% below prior year and the board now anticipates underlying operating profit for the full year, before separately disclosed items, to be in the range of £27m – £32m.

6am: Accountant raises funds

Private equity firm August Equity has invested in Scottish accountancy and business services group Anderson Anderson & Brown.

Global markets

Facebook will deliver its earnings report tonight, while tech rivals Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet and Apple report later in the week.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher even as China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak seems increasingly likely to spread further.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.29% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.08%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.88% while South Korea’s Kospi lifted 0.26%.

Brent crude oil futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday’s 1.1% gain. The contract earlier hit its highest since October 2018 of $86.43.