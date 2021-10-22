Housing scheme scaled back following consultation

Revised plan

Europark will be built around a country park

Proposals for a sprawling new housing and leisure development off the M8 have been scaled down following local feedback.

Orchard Brae, the developer behind the plan for EuroPark in North Lanarkshire, has removed all the planned development to the north of Calderbank which reduces the number of homes by 250 to 2,350.

Located on the M8 corridor adjacent to the Eurocentral and Maxim business hubs, EuroPark is seen as an opportunity to fully unlock the economic potential within the Maxim / Eurocentral growth corridor.

The proposal includes a mix of private, affordable and social housing as well as a school.

The centrepiece is a new country and heritage park, focused on the Monkland Canal and Calder Water. With the removal of the Calderbank development, the parkland area has been increased and now spans 66% of the overall site (162.4 hectares).

Community facilities include a neighbourhood centre, health facilities, a care home, petrol station, electric vehicle charging, a hotel and restaurant, fast food, an energy centre, and a pub/restaurant.

Through a partnership with Gartcairn FC/FA, there will be a sports complex with UEFA sized football pitches, changing rooms, a clubhouse and parking.

There are plans to upgrade the nearby motorway junction to ease bottlenecks.

Stephen Tucker, master planner and spokesperson for Orchard Brae, said the plan would breathe “new life and diversity into underused and somewhat neglected land.”

Keddie Consulting was commissioned to carry out a socio-economic study of the EuroPark proposal and assess its impact on the area.

The investment will create 4,290 construction jobs during the development period alongside 789 permanent jobs at completion. This is forecast to generate £11m a year in additional domestic and non-domestic council tax revenue.

The development will also help the Maxim office park deliver its full potential.

Due to the changes, the application will be open for further public comment for a period of 28 days until 20 November.