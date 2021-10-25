Hogmanay party is back with smaller audience

New Year party

Fireworks will return at Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has been confirmed, with a restriction on numbers for the main event.

Organiser Underbelly said tickets go on sale tomorrow (26 October) for the Torchlight Procession, Party at the Bells, and the Scottish music programme at Greyfriars Kirk.

The Party at the Bells on Friday, 31 December, 10pm-1am, will be for a reduced audience of 30,000.

There will be 7,500 tickets at a discounted price for Party at the Bells for those with an EH postcode.

Artists will be announced in coming weeks and will perform on the Ross Bandstand to 3,500 people in the gardens under the Castle, and will be streamed onto a series of screens to the audience on Princes Street.

Street theatre company, Netherlands-based Close-Act Theatre, will collaborate with a variety of Scottish performers to animate the street in spectacular style.

Underbelly co-directors, Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, said: “The 2021 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been reimagined to offer a safe and a fantastic experience for Edinburgh and beyond – telling the world that We Are Back Together.”

Cammy Day, depute leader of Edinburgh Council, said: “Edinburgh is the home of Hogmanay and it is fantastic that this year as we mark its 29th year, we see the return of in-person events and that celebrations will return to the streets of the Capital.

“There is an unmissable Hogmanay programme this year, which will support economic recovery across the wider city area, safely bring people back together and welcome in the new year with a renewed sense of optimism for great times ahead.”