Harley hired as operations director at NWH Group

Recycling

Recycling and waste management business, The NWH Group, has appointed Sean Harley as operations director. As part of a growth strategy to double the size of the business, Mr Harley (pictured) will head up the group’s operations across Scotland and Northeast England.

Mr Harley will also join the group’s operational board and will work alongside the chief executive, Mark Williams.

With more than 20 years experience leading large operational departments, Mr Harley joins The NWH Group from API Foilmakers where he was instrumental in the set up and early success of the business. He previously held operational leadership roles with Smith Anderson Group, in Kirkcaldy and Boston Scientific, in Cork, Ireland.

Mr Harley said: “Driving positive change whilst maintaining the fabric of NWH’s culture, which is instrumental to its success, is something I am passionate about. The business is continuing to grow so now is the right time to build on the strong foundations already in place to ensure the operations continually deliver.”

Mr Williams said: “We recognise the importance of Sean’s skillset and expertise, this, combined with the existing management team, will ensure our future success.”