Hargreaves Lansdown ‘good start’ | Pure Gym IPO doubts

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Hargreaves Lansdown

Wealth management platform Hargreaves Lansdown said it had seen net new business of £1.3 billion in the three months to 30 September and attracted 23,000 new clients.

Assets under administration are 2% up since 30 June at £138 billion, while revenue for the period came in at £142.2 million (2020: £143.7m)

Chris Hill, chief executive, said: “Today we report a good start to our financial year, with continued growth in clients and assets in what is typically our quietest quarter.

“The client retention rate remains solid at 92.6% and we continue to see new clients build wealth, diversify holdings and engage with the proposition.

Pure gym IPO doubts

Pure Gym, Britain’s biggest health and fitness club chain, is close to shelving its proposed £1.5bn stock market listing in a sign of growing unease among investors, according to Sky News.

If confirmed, it would be the second IPO to be abandoned in a week following the decision by roof tiles manufacturer Marley to postponed its £500m listing.

Pure Gym is yet to officially confirm its planned route to market but indicated in August that it was considering an IPO to raise new capital to pay off debt and expand its portfolio. It has hired City big hitters to advise on such a move.

The company, which has bounced back from the lockdown, is majority-owned by the private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and trades from more than 500 sites across Europe, including 285 in the UK.

Global markets

The Dow Jones shot up yesterday while the S&P 500 posted its best one-day gain since March after data showed a fall in new claims for unemployment benefits, lower-than-expected factory gate price inflation and forecast-beating results for the four largest U.S. consumer banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.57%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 1.68%.

Asian markets have followed the bullish sentiment. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.46% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.07%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.56% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.84%.