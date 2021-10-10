Growing demand for Roslin’s gene therapy treatments

Official opening

Janet Downie and Ian McCubbin at the opening

A new cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility at the Edinburgh BioQuarter is expected to create more jobs than first forecast last year as demand grows for its services.

RoslinCT has hired 60 people in the past year and intends to add another 30 full-time employees before the end of 2021, taking headcount to 150 against expectations of more than 100 when it was announced last November.

The firm’s chairman Ian McCubbin formally opened the BioCube – an additional facility at its base in Little France.

It works with clients to develop and manufacture life-changing treatments for patients suffering from some of the most debilitating medical conditions.

RoslinCT was established in 2006 as a spin-out from the Roslin Institute, which became famous internationally in 1996 for its pioneering work in cloning Dolly the sheep.

Mr McCubbin, who is also a member of the UK Government’s Vaccine Taskforce, said: “RoslinCT has a proven track-record in hiring many talented scientists to do some of the most ground-breaking manufacturing work in the cell and gene therapies space.

“That world-class team now has a world-class facility in which it can both work and learn.”

Janet Downie, chief executive of RoslinCT, said: “It has been my vision to create a world leading CDMO here in Edinburgh.

“We have doubled in size within the last 12 months and it is a great pleasure to lead such a talented and inspirational team.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser to the UK Government, said: “I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of this new facility and its ability to enhance the potential of the UK as a manufacturing base for these high-tech therapies that will change everything from how we approach cancer treatments to how we deal with rare genetic diseases.”